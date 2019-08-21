Nickelodeon Sets Premiere Date & Unveils Trailer For Lego-Themed Animated ‘Jurassic World’ Prequel

Nickelodeon is to launch Lego-themed animated miniseries Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar in the U.S. on September 14.

The 13-part CG-animated series will launch at 11:30am and comes after the Viacom-owned broadcaster acquired the U.S. rights to the series, which has already began airing on Family Channel in Canada.

The show, which takes place before the event of 2015 feature film Jurassic World, is a partnership between Universal Brand Development and the Lego Group. Set in 2012, newly hired animal behaviourist, Owen Grady, and Assistant Manager of Park Operations, Claire Dearing, team up on Isla Nublar to deal with everything the Jurassic World park throws their way, including runaway dinosaurs, ongoing construction to expand the park, throngs of tourists, unpredictable tropical weather and an impulsive boss!

In Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, there’s also a mysterious saboteur with surprising ties to the park’s past who is on a quest to find a legendary treasure and destroy Jurassic World forever. What could possibly go wrong? Well…everything.

Separately, a prequel, Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1 and Part 2, will be available on the Nick App and VOD beginning Sunday August 25. On the same day, a sneak peek episode, Mission Critical, will be available to watch on the Nick App, Nick On Demand and Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel.