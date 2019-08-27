Nickelodeon Names Ashley Kaplan SVP Digital Studios; Luke Wahl Joins As VP

Nickelodeon has named former Fullscreen Media executive Ashley Kaplan as SVP, Digital Studios, and Luke Wahl as VP, Digital Studios, reporting to Kaplan. The announcement was made today by Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins and Kelly Day, President of Viacom Digital Studios, to whom Kaplan will dually report. Both Kaplan and Wahl will be based out of Nickelodeon’s Burbank, CA, headquarters.

In her new role, Kaplan will lead Nick’s YouTube strategic vision and oversee the creative and editorial voice for digital content creation, as well as development and production of original short-form content exclusively for Nickelodeon’s YouTube and social media platforms.

Wahl will work on the development and production of original short-form content exclusively for Nickelodeon’s YouTube and social channels, with an emphasis on sports-themed content.

Kaplan previously served as the Senior Vice President, Creative and Production at Fullscreen Media, where she oversaw ongoing production and development of premium content. Earlier, she was Vice President of Digital Content and Strategy for the Magical Elves production company, and also previously did a stint at Viacom’s Logo channel.

Prior to joining Nickelodeon, Wahl served as Head of Video at Gear Patrol, a print and digital men’s lifestyle publication and content studio. Before Gear Patrol, he helped launch Sports Illustrated’ s OTT service, and did stints as an Executive Producer for Katie Couric’s programming at Yahoo! News, and at AwesomenessTV.