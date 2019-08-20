Nickelodeon Sets Angelique Yen & Eddie Gamarra To Run Its Studio Business

Nickelodeon has hired a pair of execs to run its studio model business, producing content for longform movie content and SVOD services. Angelique Yen joins as SVP Physical Production, Nickelodeon Movies, and Eddie Gamarra is VP Studio Business Development for Nickelodeon.

Yen is charged with overseeing production all original longform movie content, including TV movies and SVOD, and Gamarra is in charge of developing animated and live-action content for SVOD platforms and third party players. Both will report to Nickelodeon’s EVP Animation, Ramsey Naito, and will be based in Burbank.

“Nickelodeon’s studio business gives us the opportunity to create different stories and let our IP live on beyond the network, while growing our audience and our creative-led culture,” Naito said. “The addition of Angelique and Eddie to the team will help bolster this division by finding new ways to reimagine our shows and characters, in new formats and with new partners, while feeding the demand for our content with kids and families everywhere.”

Yen joins Nick from Netflix, where she oversaw its animation production and pipeline for 16 slated productions including Klaus, Over the Moon, and Wendell and Wild. Recently, she has been a consulting producer on several feature initiatives, budgeting and scheduling feature front-end start-ups. Yen began her career at Disney in 1991 in production, where she worked on Aladdin, Pocahontas and other films. She joined DreamWorks Animation in 2009.

Gamarra most recently was a literary manager at The Gotham Group, a management and production company representing screenwriters, directors, animators, authors, illustrators, publishers and animation studios globally. He also served as an executive producer of The Maze Runner trilogy from 20th Century Fox, Disney+’s Stargirl and Netflix’s Wendell and Wild.