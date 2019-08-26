NFL Preseason Game Wins Sunday Night, ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Instinct’ Series Finale Fall

NBC took the W Sunday night with their NFL preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. The matchup landed the network in the end zone with a 1.3 in fast affiliate ratings in the adult 18-49 demographic and took in 5.57 million viewers. The game ranks as the highest NFL Preseason rating in 2019. Big Brother, which normally holds strong week to week, took a hit, going down two-tenths with a 1.1 rating and 4.72 million viewers. The reality series led into the series finale of Instinct which also saw a dip from last week. The Alan Cummings-fronted procedural said farewell with a 0.4 rating and 3.43 million viewers.

Fox served up a handful of reruns but saw the return of What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage after a hiatus. The comedy talk show served up two episodes with the first taking a one-tenth hit since it last aired (0.1, 460K) and the second ticked up to make it break even (0.2, 530K).

ABC’s slate of game shows retained its loyal Sunday night audiences with Celebrity Family Feud (0.8, 5.12M) and The $100,000 Pyramid (0.6, 4.42M) holding steady. Rounding out the trifecta was To Tell the Truth which was up from last week ending the evening on a good note for ABC (0.6, 3.49M).