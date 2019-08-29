New York’s Paris Theatre Ends Seven-Decade Run As Midtown Film Mecca

New York’s Paris Theatre, a fixture just off Fifth Avenue for 71 years, has joined the alarming list of movie theaters overwhelmed by changing tides in the industry and urban development.

The 581-seat, single-screen venue next to the Plaza Hotel, Berdorf-Goodman and the southeast corner of Central Park, posted a sign in its window on Thursday that put a knife into the gut of New York cinephiles. “Unfortunately, our lease has ended and the Paris Theatre is now closed,” it read. “We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of our guests over the years. Thank you for your patronage and we regret that we cannot continue to serve you.”

Reading International, whose City Cinemas unit runs the theater, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Traditional movie release windows are undergoing dramatic shifts and theaters are feeling the squeeze, especially on the specialty end of the business. Deadline’s Pete Hammond observed as much earlier today when reporting that the Telluride Film Festival lineup includes a number of films from Netflix and Amazon that will appear on streaming platforms after just two weeks in theaters.

The toll has been particularly steep in New York, where the real estate occupied by theaters is highly prized in a booming city of condos and chain stores. In just the past two years alone, the Ziegfeld, the Lincoln Plaza and the Sunshine arthouse multiplex have all shut their doors.

The Paris has been a consistent draw for event planners, with recent premiere screenings being held there for Showtime’s The Loudest Voice and FX’s Pose. As with the Ziegfeld through its difficult later years as a commercial house, the convenient location of the Paris on 58th Street kept it in demand as an event venue.

The theater’s most recent commercial booking, Ron Howard’s documentary Pavarotti, attests to its longtime place in the traditional ecosystem. While the opera portrait would go on to play 300 theaters around the country, the largest and most influential grosses from any one theater came from the Paris.

Here’s a look via Twitter at the scene at the theater: