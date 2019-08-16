Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Krypton’ Canceled After Two Seasons, Spinoff ‘Lobo’ Not Moving Forward On Syfy

Got A Tip? Tip Us

New Line’s ‘Mortal Kombat’ Reboot Adds Cast For Key Roles

Midway Games

The forthcoming Mortal Kombat film from New Line has set the actors who will play some of the iconic characters from the popular video game. Ludi Lin (Aquaman, Power Rangers), newcomer Sisi Stringer and Mechad Brooks (Supergirl, True Blood) will play Liu Kang, Mileena and Jackson “Jax” Bridges. respectively. In addition, Tadanobu Asano (Thor: Ragnarok, Mongol: The Rise of Genghis Khan) is in final negotiations to play Raiden.

The latest cast members join Joe Taslim, who landed the role of Sub-Zero.

First-time director Simon McQuoid is at the helm of this reboot, which is being produced by James Wan and Todd Garner. Greg Russo wrote the current screenplay. The new fantasy-action Mortal Kombat is the third film inspired by the video game, following 1995’s Mortal Kombat and 1997’s Mortal Kombat Annihilation.

Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Sean Robins will serve as executive producers.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad