New Line’s ‘Mortal Kombat’ Reboot Adds Cast For Key Roles

The forthcoming Mortal Kombat film from New Line has set the actors who will play some of the iconic characters from the popular video game. Ludi Lin (Aquaman, Power Rangers), newcomer Sisi Stringer and Mechad Brooks (Supergirl, True Blood) will play Liu Kang, Mileena and Jackson “Jax” Bridges. respectively. In addition, Tadanobu Asano (Thor: Ragnarok, Mongol: The Rise of Genghis Khan) is in final negotiations to play Raiden.

The latest cast members join Joe Taslim, who landed the role of Sub-Zero.

First-time director Simon McQuoid is at the helm of this reboot, which is being produced by James Wan and Todd Garner. Greg Russo wrote the current screenplay. The new fantasy-action Mortal Kombat is the third film inspired by the video game, following 1995’s Mortal Kombat and 1997’s Mortal Kombat Annihilation.

Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Sean Robins will serve as executive producers.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.