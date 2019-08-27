New Hollywood Podcast: Shameik Moore Enters the 36 Chambers With ‘Wu Tang: An American Saga’

This week, Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast entered the 36 chambers with Wu Tang: An American Saga star Shameik Moore. In the series, which launches on Hulu September 4, Moore plays Raekwon of the iconic hip hop collective — a genre of music that hits very close to home in and outside his work on the screen.

In addition to the upcoming series about the rap supergroup, Moore has been in projects that have one or all four of the hip hop elements woven into the story. He starred in the Netflix series The Get Down from Baz Luhrmann that tracked the birth of hip hop and in the groundbreaking, Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse he played Miles Morales, a graffiti artist — and the first portrayal on the big screen of a person of color stepping into the role of the popular web-slinger. He also played a musician in Rick Famuyiwa’s wildly overlooked Dope and on top of all that, he is a musician and dancer when he is not acting (yup, he’s working on an album).

When he sat down with us, Moore talked about playing a rapper in a legendary rap group, his own music and the “C.R.E.A.M.” of it all. Listen to the episode below.