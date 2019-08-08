‘The Big Flower Fight’: Netflix Plants Seeds For Major Unscripted Competition Format From ITV’s Multistory Media

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has planted the seeds for The Big Flower Fight (w/t) – a major new competition format rooted in the UK.

The eight-part series has sprouted from ITV Studios-owned Multistory Media. It comes as Netflix continues to grow out its non-scripted library and builds on hits on competition originals including Nailed It! and The Final Table.

The series will see ten duos, including florists, sculptors and garden designers, put to the test as they compete in a series of themed challenges to create large-scale flower installations.

Each episode will test a different set of creative and practical skills, from floristry to carpentry and landscaping. The materials each pair can use to create their installation will vary week-on-week, and participants will be encouraged to think about plants which give back to the environment – such as pollinating, insect-friendly species. One team will be eliminated each week as the competition intensifies, leaving just three teams to battle it in their bid to be crowned champions.

Think The Great British Bake Off but with plants rather than cakes.

The series was commissioned by Netflix’s Lucy Leveugle, who joined last year from Channel 4, and Nathaniel Grouille. It was created by Multistory Media’s Group Creative Director Ana de Moraes, who joined the ITV Studios indie from The Jump and This Time Next Year producer Twofour last year, and is executive produced by Simone Haywood, Head of Factual Entertainment and Susanne Rock.

It is the first Netflix commission for Multistory Media, which was rebranded from Shiver earlier this year. The company, run by Tim Carter, who was formerly boss of Warner Bros-owned First Dates producer Twenty Twenty, produces series including Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Come Dine With Me and Rob Lowe-fronted police drama Wild Bill.

It seems that gardening may be the new baking as The Big Flower Fight is the latest series to emerge from British soil. Viacom’s Channel 5 recently unearthed The Great Garden Challenge from Bad Habits, Holy Orders and Trucking Hell producer Crackit Productions that will see teams of professional garden designers from around the UK go head-to-head to build gardens in less than 48 hours.