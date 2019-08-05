Netflix’s Arthurian Legend Series ‘Cursed’ Adds ‘Humans’ & ‘Troy: Fall Of A City’ Star Bella Dayne

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Arthurian legend series Cursed has added Humans and Troy: Fall of a City actress Bella Dayne.

Dayne joins previously announced cast including Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgard, Peter Mullan and Lily Newmark. In a series-regular role, she will play Red Spear, described to us as “a regal and ruthless viking captain, with an eye for treasure. … Loyal to no one, the Red Spear and her crew raid villages along the coast of Britain until a Fey stowaway boards her ship and entangles their fates.”

Netflix gave a 10-episode order to the project, which is based on comics supremo Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s upcoming illustrated book. Zetna Fuentes (Jessica Jones) and Jon East (Killing Eve) are among directors on the drama epic, which is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of the young woman (Langford) who would become the Lady of the Lake.

Miller and Wheeler are executive producers. Wheeler also is show-runner and writer. Alex Boden (Sense8) is producer and Silenn Thomas is co-executive producer. The streaming giant released a first look for the series earlier this summer. Cursed is due to be released in 2020.

Dayne played Helen in Troy: Fall of a City for BBC and Netflix. She also was a series regular on C4/AMC’s Humans and had recurring roles on Showtime’s Guerrilla, Trust for FX Network, Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle and Hulu and ITV’s comedy Plebs.

She is represented by Identity Agency Group (IAG) and Inspire Entertainment.

