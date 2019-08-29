Netflix Searches For ‘Love & Anarchy’, Swedish Drama From ‘Euphoria’ Filmmaker Lisa Langseth & FLX

Netflix has ordered a Swedish drama from Lisa Langseth, the filmmaker behind Alicia Vikander and Eva Green mystery feature Euphoria. The SVOD service has commissioned eight-part romantic dramedy Love & Anarchy.

The series, which is produced by Quicksand producer FLX, follows Sofie, a career driven consultant and married mother of two. When Sofie gets an assignment to modernize an old publishing house she meets young IT tech Max, and an unexpected flirting game begins. Sofie and Max secretly challenge each other to do things that question modern day life. It starts innocently enough, but as the game gets more and more daring the consequences grow beyond proportions.

Langseth has created the series and will serve as its head writer with Alex Haridi. It will be produced by Fatima Varhos, and Frida Asp and exec produced by Pontus Edgren and Martina Håkansson

“This has been my dream project for a long time. After working with this story alone in my basement I am so immensely glad to see it present itself together with a fantastic team. I have the best job in the world,” said Langseth.

Tesha Crawford, Director of International Originals Netflix Northern Europe, added, “We instantly fell in love with this female led project. Not only does the story follows a strong female character, we are also happy to team up with the talented Lisa Langseth and continue the great collaboration with FLX. We are looking forward to bringing this show to life with this amazing team.”

Asp and Varhos said, “To continue our great collaboration with Netflix, with a project like Love and Anarchy, and having the honour to work with Lisa Langseth, one of Sweden’s most interesting and talented directors, is a dream come true. We are so happy that Netflix has the guts and faith to work with us on an original idea and we’re going to have so much fun.”