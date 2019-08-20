Netflix Orders ‘The Upshaws’ Comedy Series Starring Wanda Sykes & Mike Epps

Netflix has greenlighted The Upshaws, a multi-camera family comedy series starring and executive produced by actor-comedians Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: Not Normal) and Mike Epps (Dolemite Is My Name, Only One Mike). Sykes also will co-showrun with Regina Hicks (The L Word, Generations Q, Central Park, Insecure).

The Upshaws centers on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it.

Wolf Kasteler

Sykes, Epps and Hicks executive produce with Niles Kirchner, Dan Spilo (Sunnyside) and Page Hurwitz (Wanda Sykes: Not Normal).

Veteran standup comedians Sykes and Epps, who have both done Netflix specials, teamed last year for The Upshaws, which has been in the works at the streamer since last fall.

For Sykes The Upshaws followed her stint as consulting producer on another multi-camera family comedy, ABC’s highly-rated Roseanne revival, which she quit over the Roseanne Barr controversy.

Sykes is a 2019 Emmy nominee for outstanding variety special and writing for a variety special for her first Netflix special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal on Netflix, which also earned an Emmy nomination for Sykes’ producing partner Hurwitz. Sykes also recurs on ABC’S Black-ish, for which received Emmy noms in both 2017 and 2018 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

In 2012, Sykes teamed with veteran producer Hurwitz to form Push It Productions. The company was behind the revival of NBC comedy competition Last Comic Standing, and has since landed such projects as Wanda Sykes Presents Herlarious, Talk Show The Game Show, and Unprotected Sets on Epix.

Epps will next be seen in Netflix’s feature Dolemite Is My Name and was recently on TV in roles in How High 2 and Star.