Netflix Orders ‘Sex/Life’ Dramedy Series From Stacy Rukeyser

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Sex/Life, a dramedy series from Stacy Rukeyser (UnReal) based on BB Easton’s book 44 Chapters About 4 Men.

Sex/Life is described as a steamy, female-focused dramedy that profiles when life and libido collide.

Written by Rukeyser based on Easton’s book, Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past which takes a deliciously steamy new look at female identity and desire.

Rukeyser also serves as showrunner and executive produces with Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water, The Strain, The Vow) and Larry Robins.

Rukeyser joined Lifetime’s hit series UnReal at the beginning of the first season as co-executive producer, rising to executive producer in season two and showrunner for the final two seasons. She also served as co-executive producer on Twister and The Lying Game, among other credits.

Easton’s self-published memoir, 44 Chapters About 4 Men, was the winner of the After Dark Book Lovers Shortie Award for Best Debut of 2016.