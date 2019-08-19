Netflix Orders Reese Witherspoon-Produced Home Organizing Series

Netflix is expanding its unscripted slate with new lifestyle series The Home Edit, featuring master organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the duo behind the innovative home organization company. The series hails from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner and Critical Content.

Known for their design-centric approach to arranging and organizing, the New York Times bestselling authors will take on the homes of big-name celebrities and everyday families in the eight-episode series.

The Home Edit, titled after Shearer and Teplin’s book The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals, follows the Nashville-based duo as they dramatically transform the lives of their clients by conquering clutter with their signature style. Each hour-long episode features two organizational projects shaped by Clea & Joanna’s unique sense of form-meets-function that will entertain and inspire, Netflix says.

The series is executive produced by Molly Sims, Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon, Charlotte Koh, and Cynthia Stockhammer; and Critical Content’s Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, and Jon Beyer along with Tess Gamboa Meyers, who will serve as showrunner.

Shearer and Teplin also front Master the Mess, an original series on Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine VOD channel.