Netflix Orders Elvis Adult Animated Comedy Series ‘Agent King’

Netflix has given a series order to Agent King, an adult animated comedy series about the King himself, Elvis Presley, from Priscilla Presley, John Eddie, Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures Television and Authentic Brands Group. Today’s announcement comes on the 42nd anniversary of Elvis’ death.

Co-created by Presley and Eddie, in the series, Elvis trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Presley and Eddie will executive produce with Authentic Brands Group’s Jamie Salter. Mike Arnold (Archer) will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Fletcher Moules will serve as supervising director and co-executive producer. Marc Rosen and Corey Salter also will co-executive produce. Legendary designer, John Varvatos will custom design Elvis’ entire wardrobe for the series, and will serve as a consulting producer on the series, along with Jerry Schilling.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” said Priscilla Presley. “My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

The announcement comes at the end of “Elvis Week” — a celebration of the music, movies and legacy of Elvis Presley.

2019 Netflix Pilots & Series Orders