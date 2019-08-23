Netflix Orders ‘Brews Brothers’ Comedy Series From Jeff & Greg Schaffer

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Brews Brothers, a new comedy series from brothers Greg Schaffer (That 70’s Show, Notes From the Underbelly, Lab Rats) and The League creator Jeff Schaffer, with Alan Aisenberg (Orange is the New Black) and Mike Castle (House Guest, Clipped) set to star.

From left: Carmen Flood, Marques Ray Courtesy of Netflix

Written by Greg Schaffer, Brews Brothers follows two estranged brothers, Wilhelm and Adam Rodman, played by Aisenberg and Castle, respectively, who find themselves running a brewery together. Each one is a beer genius… a braumeister, but they couldn’t be more different in their beer-making techniques and personalities. A lot of times in a show you see two people who complete each other. These two don’t even make a full person. Carmen Flood and Marques Ray round out the cast as Sarah and Chuy, respectively.

Netflix

Greg Schaffer serves as showrunner and executive produces with Jeff Schaffer, Jonathan Stern (Childrens Hospital, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp), and Keith Quinn (Rob Riggle’s Ski-Master Academy, Driveshare).

Greg Schaffer served as consulting producer on Lab Rats and supervising producer on That 70s Show and Notes from the Underbelly.

Jeff Schaffer created The League and served as executive producer on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Aisenberg recurred as Baxter “Gerber” Bailey on Orange Is the New Black and recently guest-starred on Bull and Blue Bloods.

Castle has guest-starred on LA To Vegas, American Dad and Grace and Frankie. He’s known for Action No. 1, Bad Advice from my Brother and Clipped.