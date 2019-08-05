Netflix Sets Adam Randall To Direct ‘Night Teeth’; Unique Features, 42 Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has pacted to make Night Teeth, setting Adam Randall to direct a thriller that is a co-production between Unique Features and 42. Randall recently directed I See You, which debuted at SXSW and will be released theatrically in December by Saban Films.

Scripted by Brent Dillon (Black Tide Beach), the pic is described as an electric, youth-driven thriller with a genre twist that takes place over the course of a night in Los Angeles. A young chauffeur drives two beautiful young women to different parties. They’re not who they claim to be, and he ends up in a fight for his life.

The pic is produced by Unique Features’ Vincent Gatewood and 42’s Ben Pugh & Charlie Morrison. Unique Features’ Bob Shaye, the founder of New Line who launched the production company with his late partner Michael Lynne, will be executive producer along with 42’s Erica Steinberg.

42 has a multi-year first-look feature deal with Netflix and is in pre-production on Outside the Wire, starring Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris and Emily Beecham. The production company also is filming The English Game, the six-part series written by Julian Fellowes that launches on Netflix next year.

Randall is repped by CAA, Casarotto Ramsay and Management 360. Dillon is repped by Verve and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

