Ken Marino, Joe Manganiello, Malin Akerman & More Are Having A ‘Sleepover’ With Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Netflix’s growing slate of live-action family films aimed at kids and teens, the streamer has started production on the LD Entertainment production The Sleepover directed by Pitch Perfect 3 filmmaker Trish Sie.

Pic, written by Sarah Rothschild, follows two siblings who discover their seemingly normal mom is a former thief in witness protection. Mom is forced to pull one last job, and the kids team up to rescue her over the course of an action-packed night. Marino will play Glen Finch, the father of the kids and the husband who learns many unexpected new facts about his wife.

Sadie Stanley

Boasted by a large ensemble cast, The Sleepover stars Sadie Stanley (Kim Possible), Maxwell Simkins (The Book of Henry, Bizaardvark), Ken Marino, Cree Cicchino (Mr. Iglesias, Game Shakers), Lucas Jaye (Merry Happy Whatever, Driveways), Karla Souza (Jacob’s Ladder, How to Get Away with Murder), Enuka Okuma (Battle of the Sexes), Erik Griffin (Murder Mystery, I’m Dying Up Here) with Joe Manganiello (True Blood, Rampage) and Malin Akerman (Billions, Rampage)

Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon are producing with executive producers Michael Glassman, Nicole Stojkovich, Scott Holroyd, Alison Semenza King.

Sie is repped by UTA. Rothschild rewrote the female-driven comedy film at Universal, 24-7, with Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria starring. She’s repped by Verve and Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light.

Marino is repped by Artists First, UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. He is currently starring in Comedy Central’s The Other Two opposite Molly Shannon, Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver as talent manager ‘Streeter’ (loosely based off Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun). Marino simultaneously recurs on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off The Boat, Showtime’s new series Black Monday and recently reprised his role as ‘Vinnie Van Lowe’ on the Hulu revival series of Veronica Mars. He recently wrapped production on the Netflix/WWE Studios movie The Main Event. Marino made his feature directorial debut in 2017 with Lionsgate/Pantelion’s How to Be a Latin Lover starring Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek and Rob Lowe, and followed up with Dog Days.

Cree Cicchino

Netflix’s slate of live-action family pics includes this year’s Tall Girl, directed by Nzingha Stewart, and the 2020 lineup Feel the Beat, directed by Elissa Down, and starring Sofia Carson; The Main Event, directed by Jay Karas and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, directed by Rachel Talalay, produced by Montecito and Walden Media.