Netflix Buys Spec ‘Love Hard’ By Danny Mackey & Ex-Lit Agent Rebecca Ewing; Wonderland Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has made a preemptive acquisition of Love Hard, a romantic comedy spec written by Danny Mackey and literary agent-turned screenwriter Rebecca Ewing. The film will be produced by Wonderland’s McG and Mary Viola.

The spec is described as When Harry Met Sally meets Roxanne, but specific are being kept under wraps.

Mackey has previously sold several projects, including TV comedies Jackass of All Trades to TBS with John Krasinski and B Team to Fox with Adam Devine, along with scripts for Lionsgate and Netflix.

Ewing was a feature literary agent at UTA for six years and most recently was a feature lit agent at ICM Partners before making the transition to writing. This is the first script written by the pair as a team.

Ewing and Mackey are repped by Verve and Echo Lake Entertainment. Mackey is lawyered by Myman Greenspan, and Ewing’s attorney is Patti Felker.