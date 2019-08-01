Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Gotham Awards Sets Date For 2019 Ceremony

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Netflix Buys Spec ‘Love Hard’ By Danny Mackey & Ex-Lit Agent Rebecca Ewing; Wonderland Producing

Danny Mackey Rebecca Ewing
Courtesy Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has made a preemptive acquisition of Love Hard, a romantic comedy spec written by Danny Mackey and literary agent-turned screenwriter Rebecca Ewing. The film will be produced by Wonderland’s McG and Mary Viola.

The spec is described as When Harry Met Sally meets Roxanne, but specific are being kept under wraps.

Mackey has previously sold several projects, including TV comedies Jackass of All Trades to TBS with John Krasinski and B Team to Fox with Adam Devine, along with scripts for Lionsgate and Netflix.

Ewing was a feature literary agent at UTA for six years and most recently was a feature lit agent at ICM Partners before making the transition to writing. This is the first script written by the pair as a team.

Ewing and Mackey are repped by Verve and Echo Lake Entertainment. Mackey is lawyered by Myman Greenspan, and Ewing’s attorney is Patti Felker.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad