Netflix Lays Off Handful Of Kids & Family Executives

EXCLUSIVE There have been several layoffs of Netflix executives from different areas related to kids and family programming, I have learned. I hear the layoffs took place over the past two to three weeks. Five people were impacted.

The list includes Jenna Boyd, Director, Kids & Family Original Series; Jill Stewart Sanford, Manager, Original Animation; Josh Fisher, Creative Executive Manager, Original Animation; Shannon Smith, Counsel, Business & Legal Affairs; and Julius Harper, Manager, Interactive.

I hear the departures are not part of cutbacks in kids and family programming, which has been one of Netflix’s growth areas in the past couple of years, and no other layoffs are expected.

I hear Smith’s role will likely be absorbed by other Netflix BA executives, while the other positions will likely be refilled.

Netflix stepped up its expansion in kids and family programming in 2017 with the hire of Melissa Cobb, then Chief Creative Officer and Head of Studio for Oriental DreamWorks, as VP Kids and Family.