‘iZombie’s Rahul Kohli Joins ‘Haunting Of Bly Manor’ Posse; Catherine Parker Returning To Netflix Anthology Series

The Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan made it official on Twitter this morning that iZombie actor Rahul Kohli is joining the Netflix/Paramount TV/Amblin/Intrepid Pictures follow-up horror anthology series to The Haunting of Hill House.

In addition, Catherine Parker, who starred in Hill House as Poppy Hill, is coming to Bly Manor.

Flanagan also announced that T’Nia Miller and Amelia Eve are joining, as well as Amelie Smith as Flora and Benjamin Ainsworth as Miles, the latter two being kids’ roles. Kohli, in a series regular role, is reportedly playing a small town guy with a worldly mindset, who has returned to the country to take care of his ailing mother.

Bly Manor is inspired by Henry James’ psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely in an old country mansion. There, two young orphans are looked after by a young governess by whom most of the story is narrated by. As Deadline exclusively announced, Victoria Pedretti plays the governess. On Wednesday, Flanagan revealed that Hill House thespian Henry Thomas was coming back for Bly Manor, and yesterday he announced that the series’ Kate Siegel was coming back too.

Originally from London, England, Rahul began his career by performing in local theater. In early 2014, Rahul self-taped for the CW pilot, iZombie, which was created by Rob Thomas. Several days later, they offered the role to Kohli as Rob Thomas knew he was his guy after viewing his audition. Earlier this year, Kohli wrapped the fifth and final season of iZombie. Previously, Kohli starred in the feature Netflix film, Happy Anniversary, opposite Ben Schwartz and Noel Wells. The film is about a couple (Ben and Noel) at a crossroads in their relationship and Kohli plays Schwartz’s best friend. Kohli is represented by Artists First and United Agents in the UK.

Parker’s Poppy Hill in Hill House was a 1920s-era ghost who married into the Hill family. She met her husband, William Hill, in the asylum where they were both patients and took up residence in Hill House shortly after. As a ghost, Poppy believes the only way to wake up humans from their nightmares is to kill them. Parker is repped by Luber Roklin and VanderKloot Law.

Trevor Macy is EP on Bly Manor under the Intrepid Pictures banner with Flanagan. Amblin TV and Paramount TV are also behind Bly Manor. It is slated to debut in 2020.

Intrepid Pictures also has Warner Bros.’ The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep on Nov. 8, which Flanagan directed, as well as Midnight Mass, a second horror series that will be coming to Netflix.

Below are Flanagan’s tweets:

https://twitter.com/flanaganfilm/status/1167485985451429888

Almost a decade ago, I first worked with CATHERINE PARKER on a tiny movie called ABSENTIA. Last season, she was unforgettable as Poppy Hill… today, I’m thrilled to announce that she’s joining us at Bly Manor. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 30, 2019