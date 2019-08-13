Netflix Orders New YA Series ‘Ginny & Georgia’, Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey Topline Main Cast

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the new series Ginny & Georgia from first-time showrunner Debra J. Fisher (Alias, Criminal Minds, Being Mary Jane) and first-time creator Sarah Lampert. The streaming giant has also revealed the main cast for the mother-daughter drama with newcomer Antonia Gentry (Candy Jar) in the role of Ginny and Brianne Howey (The Passage) as Georgia. Production is underway in Toronto, Canada and the series is slated to debut in 2020.

Anya Adams (GLOW, Black-ish) will direct the first two episodes of the one-hour drama which will follow angsty and awkward fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller who often feels more mature than her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. For Ginny, that means navigating a prestigious school, rising popularity, and complicated love interests. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life.

Joining the Howey and Gentry are Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt’s Creek), Felix Mallard (Happy Together), Sara Waisglass (Degrassi: Next Class), Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) and Raymond Ablack (Narcos).

(clockwise from top left) Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Raymond Ablack, Scott Porter and Sara Waisglass Netflix

Lampert wrote the script while working as the manager of development at Madica Productions, a subsidiary of Sunshine Sachs. Madica then brought it to Critical Content (formerly T Group) as part of their first-look deal with them. It was shared with the independent TV studio Dynamic Television before it landed at Netflix.

Read the full character descriptions below.

Brianne Howey will play “Georgia.” Georgia is shrewd, smart manipulative and steely under her charm. She escaped poverty and had her first child, Ginny, at age 15. A firm believer in retribution, Georgia is a survivor, no matter what life throws at her.

Fisher and Adams will serve as Executive Producer along with Jeff Tahler (Madica Productions), Jenny Daly (Critical Content), Holly Hines, and Daniel March (Dynamic Television). Elena Blekhter has signed on as Co-Executive Producer.