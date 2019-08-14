Costa-Gavras Venice Award; Harbor Expands LA & UK Footprint; France Netflix Rival Gets Greenlight — Global Briefs

Greek-born French master Costa-Gavras, known for movies such as Z, Missing and Music Box, will be the recipient of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker 2019 award at the Venice International Film Festival (28 August – 7 September 2019). The award is dedicated to a personality who has “made a particularly original contribution to innovation in contemporary cinema.” The award ceremony will take place on Saturday August 31st 2019 in the Sala Grande (Palazzo del Cinema) at 10 pm, before the world premiere screening Out of Competition of the director’s new film, Adults In The Room.

New York-based production and post-production firm Harbor is expanding its facilities in Los Angeles and opening an office in London, CEO Zak Tucker has announced. Russ Robertson is joining Harbor’s new Los Angeles operation as EVP of Sales, Features & Episodic, after a 20-year career with Deluxe and Panavision. James Corless, Commercial Director, and Thom Berryman, Operations Director, will spearhead Harbor’s new UK presence, following his stint at Pinewood Studios. Harbor’s LA team already includes vet color-grader Yvan Lucas, Paul O’Shea, formerly of MPC Los Angeles, who heads up the visual effects teams, and CG artist Yuichiro “Yama” Yamashita. The new UK operation, based out of London and Windsor, will offer in-lab and near-set dailies services along with automated VFX pulls and delivery system, Anchor.

French commercial broadcasters TF1 and M6 and local pubcaster France Télévisions have got the greenlight from competition authorities to launch SVOD venture Salto in the first quarter of 2020. Delphine Ernotte Cunci, CEO of France Télévisions said of the Netflix rival, “Now that Salto has been approved, we will at last be able to put together Team France in broadcasting, which I have been longing for. The launch of the platform will very soon give us what we need to compete against international players on our own territory. And it will be a new way for the French and European creative industries to engage with their public.”