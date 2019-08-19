‘Eurovision’: Dan Stevens Joins Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan In Netflix Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Beauty And The Beast and Legion star Dan Stevens is joining Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in Netflix comedy Eurovision.

Currently in production in the UK and Iceland, the spoof about the campy Euro singing contest reunites Ferrell with his Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin. Stevens will star as Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant. Ferrell and McAdams play aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir with Brosnan aboard as Erick Erickssong, Lars’ father and ‘the most handsome man in Iceland’.

Ferrell has scripted with Andrew Steele and produces with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy for Gary Sanchez Productions. Adam McKay is executive producer.

The 64th edition of the competition had its finale in Tel Aviv, Israel in May this year, where The Netherlands triumphed with the song ‘Arcade’, performed by Duncan Laurence. The first contest was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating.

This year 41 countries competed for the prize and the TV broadcast is now a big ratings event. The latest edition pulled in 182M viewers globally. Former contestants include ABBA (winner in 1974 for Sweden) and Céline Dion (winner in 1988 for Switzerland).

Stevens, also well known for his role in hit ITV series Downton Abbey, will next be seen alongside Natalie Portman in sci-fi-drama Lucy In The Sky and has movies Call Of The Wild, Rental and Blithe Spirit upcoming.