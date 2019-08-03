Netflix Makes Binge-Watching A Contractual Manner With New Partner Form

Binge-watching has become a part of the culture, so much so that it’s in the dictionary. But the habit has some serious issues, so Netflix has decided to codify the rules so that couples can reach an agreement before settling onto the sofa.

The new Netflix “co-watching” contract is a document that both partners must sign, with Netflix listed as a witness. The document is an agreement to follow five rules before binge-watching a show together:

I won’t fall asleep

I won’t get distracted by my phone causing the other person to rewind because I missed something;

I won’t continue watching a show without the other person present;

I won’t talk whilst the show is on; In the event that I come across a spoiler,

I won’t share it with the other person.’

Presumably the contract is null and void in the event of divorce or informal breakup. There is also no jurisdiction cited in the document.