NBCUniversal International Studios To Adapt Emily St John Mandel’s Mystery Novel ‘The Glass Hotel’ For TV

EXCLUSIVE: Emily St John Mandel’s mystery thriller novel The Glass Hotel is to be turned into a television series after NBCUniversal International Studios acquired the rights.

The Hollywood studio’s global production arm has optioned the book, which is to be published in March 2020 by Knopf, and has set its Canadian production unit Lark Productions to develop and produce.

Lark is the production company behind crime procedural Motive, which aired on ABC in the U.S. and CTV in Canada, and The Real Housewives of Toronto.

Mandel will write the pilot, her first television screenplay. She is the author of four previous books: Last Night In Montreal, The Singer’s Gun, The Lola Quartet and Station Eleven, the latter of which was nominated for a National Book Award and won the Arthur C. Clarke Award.

The Glass Hotel begins with the disappearance of a woman from a container ship off the coast of Mauritania. This mysterious, but seemingly isolated, incident opens a window into a massive ponzi scheme which implodes in New York, destroying countless fortunes and lives with it. This captivating tale weaves together the stories of those impacted; spanning the skyscrapers of Manhattan, and the wilderness of northern Vancouver Island and painting a darkly glittering picture of greed and guilt, fantasy and delusion, art and the ghosts of our pasts.

Lark’s President Erin Haskett and Samantha Morris Mastai will serve as Executive Producers on the project. Mandel is represented by Holly Frederick at Curtis Brown.

Mandel said: “I feel that the project is in excellent hands at Lark Productions, and I’m delighted to be working with them on this.”

Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios said, “Emily is an absolutely world-class author and a storyteller. Her unique voice and perspective make her a writer whose stories inform our experience of life’s beauty and tragedy. It will be a privilege to help take her novel from print to the screen.”

Lark’s Haskett added: “I have long admired Emily’s work, we’re thrilled with this opportunity to work with her. The Glass Hotel is a beautifully crafted story following the age-old battle of morals versus greed told through the richness of the character’s relationships and stunning locations.”