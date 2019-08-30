NBC News Plans Slate of 2020 Election Programming At Texas Tribune Festival

The network is partnering with the Texas Tribune for the event, which has become a high-profile political gathering, even more so this year with the pending 2020 campaign. Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell, Stephanie Ruhle, Steve Kornacki, Katy Tur, Garrett Haake and Geoff Bennett are among those from MSNBC and NBC News who will participate, with the events streamed on NBCNews.com and NBC News Now. The network is the media partner for the festival, as it was last year.

Ruhle will sit down with Pete Buttigieg for a conversation on Friday evening, the 27th, at the Paramount Theatre. The next day, the 28th, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bennet and Julian Castro are scheduled for conversations, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will do a live podcast taping of Hayes’ Why Is This Happening?

MSNBC will broadcast live in Austin on that Saturday, and a special edition of Up with David Gura will take place from the festival.

Network anchors and correspondents will participate in other panels and discussions elsewhere at the festival. They include “The Trigger,” a panel on gun violence moderated by O’Donnell; “Step Right Up,” featuring the cast of Showtime’s The Circus; a trivia night with Kornacki; and an event on covering Trump with Bennett leading the discussion.