NBC Sets ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special’ To Introduce Late Night’s Newest Voice

Two days after the premiere of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, NBC will air a primetime special that puts the spotlight on the newest face of late night.

On September 18 after the two-hour finale of America’s Got Talent, the hour-long primetime special will introduce primetime audiences to Singh as she partakes in sketches, interviews, games and interacts with the audience.

Singh blew up on YouTube and has found huge success as an actress, producer, writer and creator. With over 14 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, she has become a global name with her self-produced comedic and inspirational videos.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Aliyah Silverstein will showrun. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O’Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.

A Little Late, which will debut September 16 will air at 1:35 AM and feature in-studio interviews. Singh will create and star in pretaped comedy sketches and segments that jibe with the show’s digital-first strategy that includes splashing short-form content across social platforms where her audience lives.