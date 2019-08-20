Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson & Thomas Middleditch Star In Sheldon Candis-Directed ‘NBA 2K20’ Trailer For LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment

Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson and Thomas Middleditch have teamed up for a project. However, slightly unusually, it’s a story for a basketball video game rather than a feature film.

The Luther star, Luke Cage star and Silicon Valley star appear in the When The Lights Are Brightest trailer, which was directed by Sheldon Candis (Baltimore Boys) and produced by SpringHill Entertainment, which was set up by James and Maverick Carter.

The trailer dropped during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox show at Gamescon in Cologne, Germany.

Elba plays a coach, Dawson stars as a player adviser and Middleditch as an agent. Other faces in the trailer include Mark Cuban, Ernie Hudson, Lamorne Morris and Scottie Pippen. James and Carter also appear in the trailer, having worked alongside NBA 2K20 developer Visual Concepts on the MyCareer mode in the game, which launches in September.

Exec produced by James and Carter, it is produced by Springhill Entertainment in conjunction with 2K Studios & Visual Concepts & Happy Mushroom with Jamal Henderson and Eric Oberland as producers on a screenplay by Taylor Materne.

Candis (left) told Deadline, “Imagine if LeBron had went to college and he spoke out against the system when his close friend gets injured and the university pulls the kid’s scholarship. This year’s story furthers the ‘More Than An Athlete’ societal mission. It’s been my greatest experience working with our actors and deep diving into the world of Motion Capture. This year’s cinematic narrative story is a piece of emotional pop culture with a special social activism thematic.”