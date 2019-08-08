Natalie Portman Astronaut Pic ‘Lucy In The Sky’ To Blast Off This Fall

Fox Searchlight has set October 4 for the limited release of Noah Hawley’s Lucy in the Sky, which stars Natalie Portman as an astronaut who returns from space.

With Lucy‘s new date, Disney officially is still keeping the wide release for Fox’s Joe Wright-directed Amy Adams feature The Woman in the Window on the same date. That pic is going back for reshoots, with the studio to assess whether it gets moved or not.

In Lucy in the Sky, Portman’s astronaut returns to Earth to learn that her boyfriend (Jon Hamm) is having an affair with an astronaut trainee. She bottoms out and desperately tries to correct all that is wrong. Also starring are Dan Stevens, Ellen Burstyn and Zazie Beetz. No word yet if Lucy will hit Telluride or TIFF.

Hawley, Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi wrote the script, which is inspired by real-life NASA Captain Lisa Nowak. In 2007, Nowak drove 900 miles from Houston to Orlando with a knife and a BB gun in order to confront her former lover, fellow astronaut Bill Oefelein, and his new girlfriend.

The pic is produced by Reese Witherspoon (who was once to star in the project), Bruna Papandrea, Hawley and John Cameron.

October 4 is a big weekend: Warner Bros. opens its R-rated Todd Phillips DC movie Joker, while Sony Pictures Classics’ opens Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, which won best composer at Cannes for Alberto Iglesias’ work as well as Best Actor for Antonio Banderas.