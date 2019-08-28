Naomie Harris Joins HBO & Sky Mystery Drama ‘The Third Day’

Naomie Harris (Moonlight) is set as a lead, joining Jude Law in HBO and Sky drama The Third Day, produced by Sky Studios and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. Additionally BAFTA Award-winning director Philippa Lowthorpe will direct three episodes of the series, joining previously announced director Marc Munden.

Created by Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly (Utopia, Pulling), The Third Day is a story told over six episodes and in two distinct halves. The first – Summer, directed by Munden, sees Sam (Law), a man drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost.

The second – Winter, directed by Lowthorpe, follows Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

The Third Day is a co-production between HBO and Sky. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in partnership with Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk International and writer Kelly (Utopia, Pulling).

“Filming for The Third Day has begun and it’s been a remarkable experience seeing our shared vision come to life,” said Barrett. “We’ve followed both Naomie’s and Philippa’s careers for several years, and we are thrilled they will be joining the production.”

Kelly executive produces with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, Barrett for Punchdrunk International, Munden and Lowthorpe. Adrian Sturges serves as producer. Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin also are writers for the series.

The six-part limited series will air next year on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV in the UK and Ireland.

Harris recently wrapped production on the Sony/Screen Gems film, Black and Blue, set for release in October. She is currently in production on Cary Fukunaga’s Bond 25, reprising her role as Eve Moneypenny. Harris’ performance as a crack-addicted mother in Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning film Moonlight earned her Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA and Academy Award nominations as well as the Best Supporting Actress Award at the London Critics Circle Awards. Harris is repped by Untitled, The Artists Partnership, WME and Ziffen Brittenham.