Nancy Parker Dies: New Orleans TV Journalist Killed In Small Plane Crash

The charred wreckage of a private plane is seen in a field near the Industrial Canal and New Orleans Lakefront airport, in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. The city said on its "Nola Ready" website that firefighters, emergency medical services and the police responded to the fatal crash Friday afternoon. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Veteran WVUE-TV news reporter and anchor Nancy Parker was killed in a small plane crash this afternoon at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans. She was 53.

Parker and the as-yet unidentified pilot of the small plane died in the crash, but officials couldn’t say yet what caused the accident. Her death was confirmed by the television station where she worked for 23 years and won numerous awards.

The station said Parker was covering a story in a stunt plane. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the plane was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft that crashed in a field about a half-mile south of the airport, which accommodates smaller aircraft. The airplane was a biplane and the cause of the crash is unknown but being investigated.

New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold said the plane crashed about 3 PM and burst into flames.

‘It looks like the plane is completely charred,’ said an Associated Press photographer who visited the crash site. He described charred debris lying in the grassy field.