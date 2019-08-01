‘Nancy Drew’: CBS All Access Lands Streaming Rights To New CW Series

Past seasons of Nancy Drew, the CW’s new mystery drama series from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire and CBS TV Studios, will run on CBS All Access.

“Today, we are announcing our acquisition of the past-season streaming rights to Nancy Drew – a phenomenal new series from CBS TV Studios set to launch on The CW this fall,” Marc DeBevoise, President and COO of CBS Interactive said during the CBS All Access TCA session.

Nancy Drew is part of the first crop of new CW series, along with Batwoman and Katy Keene, whose full seasons will not be going to Netflix after completing their runs on the CW. That is because CW parents CBS and Warner Bros. opted not to renew their output deal with Netflix when it expired this past spring, with the three new CW shows being shopped individually.

Warner Bros. TV-produced Batwoman and Katy Keene had been earmarked for WarmerMedia’s upcoming streaming platform, HBO Max, which recently officially announced their acquisition.

I hear Nancy Drew was taken out to multiple streamers, including Netflix and HBO Max, and there was interest. But in the end, I hear CBS toppers felt CBS All Access would be the best home for the show.

CBS All Access

Because of its young adult skew, Nancy Drew was not considered a natural fit forAll Access, whose content is more adult-oriented. (For that reason, CBS Studios’ kids animated Star Trek series did not go to CBS All Access, home to the new Star Trek franchise, but to Nickelodeon.)

Indeed, this marks a new step in the evolution of CBS All Access, expanding its portfolio to younger demographics. There is rationale behind the move — CBS All Access median age is 44, similar to that of the CW viewers, as they cater to similar audiences. Nancy Drew could be a test case, and if it resonates with CBS All Access subscribers, the streamer may start developing young-adult original series.

Like HBO Max with Batwoman and Katy Keene, CBS All Access will not start running the full seasons of Nancy Drew until 30 days before the start of their following season, under the terms of the CW’s distribution arrangement. Until then, they will be on the CW platforms as the network continues to have in-season streaming rights to its series.

CBS All Access already carries past seasons of most CBS/CBS Studios series, including NCIS and Blue Bloods as well as some CBS shows co-produced by CBS Studios.

Set in the summer after her high school graduation, 18-year-old Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

Nancy Drew is written/executive produced by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Larry Teng is director/co-executive producer. Melinda Hsu Taylor and Lis Rowinski also exec produce.

Auspices: CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire