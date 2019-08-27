Simon Pegg and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons have been set to star in My Only Sunshine, a comedy heist thriller being directed by Penelope helmer Mark Palansky. The pic penned by J.T. Petty and K. Reed Petty will begin production in the fall, with XYZ Films handling worldwide sales beginning at next month’s Toronto Film Festival and teaming with ICM Partners to rep U.S. rights.

The pic revolves around a passionately dysfunctional couple who orchestrate a bank robbery as an unconventional act of bloodthirsty marriage counseling. They try to make peace with the shocking mystery of their relationship throughout the violent hostage situation, discovered by a cop hostage negotiator who previously investigated a past related crime.

Producers are Circle of Confusion‘s Matt Smith and Lawrence Mattis, and Patriot Pictures’ Michael Mendelsohn; Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management is fully financing. J.T. Petty, Natalie Perrotta and Jim Steele are executive producing.

Pegg, the Star Trek and Mission: Impossible franchise regular, is next up in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. He’s repped by UTA, Dawn Sedgwick Management and Hansen Jacobson. Simmons, whose recent film credits include Spider-Man: Far From Home and STX’s upcoming 21 Bridges, is with Gersh.

Palansky is repped by ICM Partners and McKuin Frankel Whitehead, while the Pettys are with Circle of Confusion and Sloss Eckhouse Law Co.