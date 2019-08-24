The Muppets Short-Form Series Coming To Disney+

During Disney+’s presentation at Disney’s D23 Expo event Friday, the company confirmed a short-form series featuring the Muppets. The “unscripted” series, titled Muppets Now, will debut in 2020.

The variety show, featuring celebrity guests, harkens back to the classic The Muppet Show, which too featured a celebrity guest in each episode.

The Muppets are among the most recognizable characters in the Disney IP library, and Disney+ had been trying for more than a year to get a new scripted series with them off the ground, going through two rounds of development with different creative teams, including a take co-written by Josh Gad, Muppets Live Another Day, which went to pilot. Set right after the events in 1984’s The Muppets Take Manhattan, that project features Kermit and the gang searching for Rowlf.

From Disney+’s announcement: “Forty years after leaving the swamp in his big screen debut in The Muppet Movie, Kermit the Frog is heading upstream with Miss Piggy, and the gang, bringing a new kind of mayhem and laughter to Disney+ with their first-ever unscripted short-form series, Muppets Now.“

And here is how Kermit the Frog announced the new series: