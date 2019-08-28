Luca Guadagnino’s ‘The Staggering Girl’ With Julianne Moore Acquired By Streaming Service MUBI For World Rights

EXCLUSIVE: Streaming service and theatrical distributor MUBI has picked up world rights to Luca Guadagnino’s short drama The Staggering Girl, marking the company’s first global deal for a new film.

Directed by Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), the 35-minute piece stars Julianne Moore, Mia Goth, KiKi Layne, Kyle MacLachlan, Marthe Keller, and Alba Rohrwacher. It debuted at Cannes.

MUBI has acquired world rights excluding Italy, China, Japan, Russia, and theatrical rights in Turkey. The deal was negotiated between Kevin Chan for MUBI, Endeavor Content and Rai.

The Italy and New York-set film tells the story of Francesca (Moore), an Italian-American writer who lives in New York and must return to Rome to retrieve her ageing mother. Oscar-winning composer Ryuichi Sakamoto provides the music for the film, which was lit by Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria DoP Sayombhu Mukdeeprom.

The visually striking short is produced in collaboration with Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and written by U.S. playwright and screenwriter Michael Mitnick (The Current War).

MUBI founder and CEO Efe Cakarel said, “We are extremely excited to continue working with Luca after the success of his wildly imaginative Suspiria last year. The Staggering Girl is an exciting new vision from one of the most thrilling filmmakers working today and we can’t wait to share this beautiful film with audiences soon.”

Expanding MUBI recently acquired UK rights for Katemir Balagov’s well-received Cannes pic Beanpole, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s siege thriller Bacurau, Diao Yinan’s neo-noir The Wild Goose Lake and Olivier Meyrou’s documentary Yves Saint Laurent: The Last Collections. The art-house platform has nine million members globally.