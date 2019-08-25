MTV VMAs Add Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean To All-Star Finale Performance

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards are going heavily hip-hop.

The network will close out the kudofest with a New Jersey-themed performance featuring rap pioneers hailing from the Garden State. Among the all-star roster are Naughty By Nature, Queen Latifah, Redman and Wyclef Jean, who moved to Newark from Haiti and later formed Grammy-winning group, the Fugees with Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel.

They’ll be joined by rapper Fetty Wap of Paterson, New Jersey, who won the Best New Artist VMA in 2015.

The performance is intended as a tribute to the Garden State, where the awards are being held for the first time in the show’s 36-year history, MTV said in a statement Friday.

During the show, Missy Elliott will also perform and pick up the cable network’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. This is the latest honor for the rapper, songwriter and producer, who became the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in June 2019.

Other performers slated to take the stage include Bad Bunny, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Normani, Ozuna, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.

Swift and Ariana Grande lead the VMA nominations with 10 each, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop video. Other top contenders announced include first-time nominees Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, who will face off in the Best New Artist category.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.