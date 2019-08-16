‘Mrs. America’: Niecy Nash To Recur In FX Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Claws‘ star Niecy Nash is set for a recurring role opposite Cate Blanchett and Elizabeth Banks in Mrs. America, FX’s nine-episode limited series from Emmy-winning writer Davhi Waller, Oscar-nominated producer Stacey Sher and FX Productions.

Mrs. America tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett). Through the eyes of the women of that era — both Schlafly and second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus (Banks) — the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the ’70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.

Nash will portray Flo Kennedy, friend and confidant to Gloria Steinem and Shirley Chisholm, who co-created the Black Feminist Organization from salon style meetings in her apartment.

Cast also includes Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Kayli Carter, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Tracey Ullman.

Blanchett executive produces Mrs. America with Sher; Waller, who also serves as showrunner; Coco Francini; Anna Boden; and Ryan Fleck. Micah Schraft and James Skotchdopole serve as co-executive producers. Filming is scheduled to begin this year, with Boden and Fleck (Captain Marvel) directing the first two episodes.

Nash headlines TNT’s drama series, Claws, which just finished airing its third season, and she recently wrapped filming the leading role in Lifetime’s movie, The Kamiyah Mobley Story. Nash received critical praise for her role as Dolores Wise, the mother of one of the wrongfully convicted teenagers, in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series, When They See Us. She was previously nominated for two Emmy’s for HBO’s comedy series, Getting On.

Nash is repped by Artists First, WME and Jackoway Tyerman Werthheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.