‘Mr. Iglesias’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Class will be back in session for Mr. Iglesias. Netflix has renewed the multi-camera comedy starring stand-up favorite Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias for a second season.

In the series created by Kevin Hench, Iglesias stars as Gabe, a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. Gabe takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat assistant principal (Oscar Nuñez) but also to help them unlock their full potential. Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant, Cree Cicchino and Fabrizio Guido co-star.

Hench returns for Season 2 as showrunner and will serve as executive producer alongside Iglesias, Ron DeBlasio, and Joe Meloche.

“A lot of my fans ask me what I would be if I wasn’t a stand-up comic,” Iglesias said previously. “I tell them a history teacher because I love history. So it’s great that in this sitcom, I have the opportunity to live out my alternate reality had I not become Fluffy.”

The series is part of a three-project deal Iglesias signed with Netflix a year ago, which also includes a pair of stand-up specials from the veteran comic.