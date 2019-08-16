‘Mr. Black’ Comedy Based On Australian Series In Works At Fox

Fox has put in development Mr. Black, a single-camera half-hour comedy based on the praised Australian series, from original series’ creator Adam Zwar and producer CJZ, Gail Berman and Fox Entertainment-owned SideCar.

Created by Zwar and CJZ based on the Network Ten series, it follows the acid-tongued Mr. Black, a man who has one dying wish: to break up his adult daughter and her boyfriend — whom he happens to live with.

Berman executive produces via SideCar which co-produces with Fox Entertainment.

Mr. Black premiered on Australia’s Network Ten in May. Created by Zwar and written by Zwar and Amanda Brotchie, the series stars Stephen Curry, Nadine Garner, Sophie Wright, Angela Geraldine Black, Nick Russell and Paul Denny. You can watch a trailer below.

Zwar also co-created the Australian comedy series Squinters, Lowdown and Wilfred.

