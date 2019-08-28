Colombia’s ‘Monos’, A Sundance Winner, Selected For Oscar International Film Race

Monos, Alejandro Landes’ Spanish-language survival thriller that Neon acquired after its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is Colombia’s selection for the International Feature Film race at the 92nd Oscars. The news comes as Neon and co-distributor Participant Media ready for Monos‘ September 13 theatrical release in the U.S.

The pic, about a young group of soldiers and rebels training on a remote mountain in Latin America with an American hostage (Julianne Nicholson), won a World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award in Park City. Moisés Arias, Sofia Buenaventura, Deiby Rueda, Karen Quintero and Laura Castrillón star in the pic, which Landes co-wrote with Alexis Dos Santos.

Landes produced with Fernando Epstein, Santiago Zapata and Cristina Landes. The film is a Le Pacte presentation of a Stela Cine production made with the support of Caracol Televisión. It was co-produced by Lemming Film (The Netherlands), Campo Cine (Argentina), Pandora (Germany), SnowGlobe (Denmark), Film I Väst (Sweden) and Mutante Cine (Uruguay).

Colombia has only seen one film nominated in what was formerly known as the Best Foreign Language Film category. That was Ciro Guerra’s Embrace of the Serpent in 2015, the year Hungary’s Son of Saul won the Oscar.

Also on Tuesday, the newly named country of North Macedonia (formerly Macedonia) selected another Sundance-Neon pic, the documentary Honeyland, as its Oscar submission. Its only nomination so far was for 1995’s Before the Rain from director Milcho Manchevski.