‘Money Heist’ Part 3 Smashes Netflix Global Household Record For A Non-English Series

Netflix’s Spanish-language smash La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist) has set a new record for the streamer. With more than 34.3M households tuning in for Part 3, this is the largest first-week global household turnout for a non-English-language Netflix series.

The third installment of the Alex Pina-created phenomenon launched on July 19. Evidenced by the massive viewing numbers, fans of the series are legion around the world — and not only in Spanish-speaking markets, but extending to such countries as France (where advertising for Part 3 has been wall-to-wall), Italy and India.

Already last year, Netflix said Casa De Papel was its most watched non-English show ever on the service. It scooped an International Emmy for Best Drama last November. The series is produced by Vancouver Media.

Alvaro Morte stars in the thriller as El Professor, a mysterious criminal mastermind who recruits a group of thieves for an epic heist as he manipulates the police to carry out his plan. Part 3 sees him develop new heists with even higher stakes.

Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández and Mario de la Rosa also star.

Pina in 2018 secured a global exclusive overall deal with the streaming giant. In June, production began on 10-part UK/Spanish crime drama White Lines, which Pina wrote and is showrunning.

