Moises Arias­­­­­­­­, Mateo Arias, Wilmer Valderrama, Kali Uchis, Daniel Dae Kim Join ‘Blast Beat’ From MACRO & Director Esteban Arango

EXCLUSIVE: MACRO is on board to finance and produce Blast Beat, a drama which is being directed by Esteban Arango, who also co-wrote the piece with Erick Castrillon. Moises Arias­­­­­­­­ (Five Feet Apart) and Mateo Arias (Kickin’ It) are attached as the leads with Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS) and singer Kali Uchis confirmed to co-star. Daniel Dae Kim (The Good Doctor) is nearing a deal to join the film.

MACRO’s Charles D. King and Poppy Hanks are producing the project with Erick Castrillon and Ty Walker. It’s described as an energetic, youth-driven, metal-blasting coming of age story that follows two Colombian brothers as they adjust to life in the US of A.

Greta Fuentes and Yira Vilaro will serve as executive producers on behalf of MACRO.

The Arias­­­­­­­­ brothers are repped by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associate and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg. Valderrama is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Ent; Uchis by WME; Kim by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Arango and Castrillon are repped by Paradigm, Valor Entertainment Group, and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum.