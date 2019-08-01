Modern Take On ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ & Vampire Drama In Works At Quibi

Quibi has set its latest two projects in development — a modern take on Paramount’s 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, from Paramount Television, and a vampire drama from writer Terry Matalas (12 Monkeys) and executive produced by David Katzenberg, from 20th Century Fox TV.

Quibi

Written by Guy Branum (The Mindy Project), the reimagined How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows a glib young online columnist and an oversexed advertising executive who both need to prove, once and for all, that they’re capable of being monogamous. They soon discover, however, keeping a relationship is harder than Andie Anderson made it look.

The 2003 film directed by Donald Petrie, starred Kate Hudson as Anderson and Matthew McConaughey.

Related Story Kevin Hart To Star In & Produce Comedic Thriller Series 'Action Scene' For Quibi

Further details on the series are yet to be announced.

Mindy Tucker

Branum, creator and host of truTV’s Talk Show the Game Show, was a supervising producer for Comedy Central’s The Other Two. He also spent three seasons writing for Hulu’s The Mindy Project and was a producer during the show’s last season. His other TV writing credits include A League of Their Own, Punk’d, Awkward, Another Period, Billy on the Street and Fashion Police.

The second project, Last American Vampire, centers on a young female FBI agent who is partnered with a wealthy, 500-year-old vampire bon vivant to protect the world from a dangerous threat.

Matalas penned the script. Katzenberg, Seth Grahame Smith and Aaron Schmidt executive produce.

Quibi, the digital shortform platform led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, has been on a content tear in recent weeks. The service set to launch in April 2020 has announced some two dozen series since it secured $100 million in ad sales from Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Anheuser-Busch, Walmart, Progressive and Google — the first companies to sign up with “category exclusivity.”