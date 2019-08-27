‘Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland To Headline & Produce ABC Comedy From Emily V. Gordon & ‘This Is Us’ Duo

That potential Hayley Dunphy Modern Family spinoff will have to wait. Modern Family standout Sarah Hyland is set to star in a new multi-camera comedy, which has been nabbed by ABC with a put pilot commitment. Hyland has teamed with Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick) on the semi-autobiographical project, which hails from Modern Family producer 20th Century Fox TV and This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger’s studio-based The Walk Up Company.

Written by Gordon, the untitled Sarah Hyland + Emily Gordon Project is inspired by both Gordon and Hyland’s real-life experiences. No further plot details were made available.

Gordon and Hyland executive produce with Aptaker, Berger and Adam Londy via The Walk Up Company. 20th Century Fox TV, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Hyland will segue to the new project, if it goes to pilot, when production on the 11th and final season of Modern Family wraps early next year.

On the Emmy-wnning ABC comedy series, she stars as the Dunphys’ eldest child, Hayley Dunphy. Her character has long been speculated for a potential spinoff, and ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke recently admitted to Deadline that the current storyline of Hayley and her newborn babies with her on-again/off-again boyfriend Dylan (Reid Ewing) seems tailor-made for a Modern Family offshoot.

Hyland also recently guest-starred on Veronica Mars and recurred on Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments.

Gordon and her husband and frequent collaborator, comic Kumail Nanjiani, earned an Oscar nomination for writing the 2017 romantic comedy film The Big Sick, inspired by on their relationship. Gordon’s other writing credits include Crashing and The Carmichael Show.

Aptaker and Berger serve as co-showrunners with Dan Fogelman on NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us. They also are writers/executive producers on the upcoming Disney+/20th TV series Love, Simon, inspired by the 2018 movie that the duo also penned.

