‘Modern Family’ Star Ed O’Neill & Co-Creator Christopher Lloyd Launch Spy Podcast Series ‘The Undercovers’

EXCLUSIVE: Modern Family pair Ed O’Neill and Christopher Lloyd have partnered on a high-profile spy podcast. O’Neill, who plays Jay Pritchett in the long-running ABC comedy, which was co-created and is exec produced by Lloyd, are behind The Undercovers.

They are two of the most significant names in Hollywood, alongside the likes of Rami Malek, to move into the podcasting format, which has been increasingly gaining traction with top creatives.

The Undercovers combines the truth about what it’s like to be an undercover agent with the drama of being a covert operative. It is produced for DAX (Digital Audio Exchange), the digital audio advertising platform that is a division of European radio group Global Media.

Season one, which is narrated by O’Neill, tells the real-life story of Agent Follis, a former USMC investigator and DEA Special Agent who was undercover for more than 27 years. He is credited with bringing to justice scores of high-value domestic and international drug traffickers and narco-terrorists. He traveled throughout Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Jakarta, China, Mexico, Afghanistan, Egypt, Lebanon, Israel, France, and Pakistan, consistently receiving awards and distinctions, including the Attorney General’s Award for Valor, a U.S. Congressional Proclamation of Bravery and Distinction, and appointment to the Department of Justice Senior Executive Service (SES).

The season tells the tale of Follis in the Golden Triangle as he infiltrates the world’s biggest opium and heroin trafficking enterprise, gaining the trust of its leader and then taking him down, while nearly losing his life. It also includes grisly murders, betrayals, kidnapping, assassinations, lies, and the treachery of double-agents at the highest levels of government. It tells the true stories, told by the agent who was there in the field, for months, facing the targets of his work every single day.

Lloyd produces the six-part series with a creative team that also includes Jeff Schmidt, sound designer of podcasts including Dirty John and Dr. Death, Mark Ramsey, the creator, writer and host of podcasts including Inside Jaws, screenwriter Paul G. Cuschieri (Cut Throat City).

It is set to launch later this year.