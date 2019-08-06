‘Modern Family’: ABC Still Keen On Spinoffs; Karey Burke Won’t Let Hit Comedy Go Quietly

ABC is not going to let its comedy hit Modern Family go quietly as the long-running series enters its 11th and final season.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke admitted to Deadline on Monday that the current storyline of Hayley Dunphy, played by Sarah Hyland, and her newborn baby with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Dylan, played by Reid Ewing, seems tailor-made for a spinoff.

Modern Family, which also stars Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Rico Rodriguez, just launched production on the final season and co-creator/exec producer Steve Levitan said they “plan on finishing strong.”

Burke admitted that Levitan doesn’t yet want to discuss spinoffs. “I get smacked down every time I bring it up to Steve Levitan, so I’m going to stay quiet for a little while,” she said. “They’ve just started production on the final season — I was at the first table read last week, which was so great, and I’m going to let them focus on that.”

However, she added she wasn’t going to let the issue rest with Levitan for long.

Discussions may well be easier than they would have been now that studio 20th Century Fox TV is under the same Disney umbrella.

Ten seasons in, Modern Family remains ABC’s top-rated comedy and second highest-rated series on the network behind only Grey’s Anatomy (tied with The Good Doctor, The Bachelor and The Conners).

A five-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Comedy Series, Modern Family stars O’Neill as Jay Pritchett, Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Gould as Luke Dunphy, Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

Levitan and Lloyd executive produce with Jeff Morton, Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman, Elaine Ko, Bill Wrubel, Vali Chandrasekaran, Stephen Lloyd, Jack Burditt and Jon Pollak for 20th TV in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions.