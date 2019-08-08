GOP Senate Fundraising Arm Halts Twitter Ad Spend After Mitch McConnell Account Locked

The National Republican Senatorial Committee said Thursday it is suspending its spending on in response to the social media platform locking an account of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell the day before.

McConnell’s official campaign handle, @Team_Mitch, was flagged Wednesday for tweeting out a video showing a protest in front of the Kentucky senator’s home that included violent threats, which Twitter said violated site policy. The tweet appears to have been taken down.

NSRC executive director Kevin McLaughlin retweeted a Politico story today that reported on the decision to halt spending. “#MassacreMitch trended on @Twitter for a full day, and they did nothing. Someone threatens to stab the Majority Leader, @TeamMitch posts the video and THEY get locked out. @NRSC is not spending $ until this is adequately addressed.”

The @GOP and @TeamTrump stand with the @Team_Mitch and the @NRSC. Any future ad $ either organization was planning to spend with @Twitter has been halted until they address this disgusting bias. https://t.co/IVXjjDkizA — Richard Walters (@rww_gop) August 8, 2019

The NSRC helps GOP Senate candidates in fundraising, communications tools and messaging, and research and strategy.

The McConnell campaign’s most recent visible tweet, from Tuesday, addressed the protest, which occurred in front of McConnell’s Louisville home. “These threats go far beyond a political cartoon or a broken shoulder, they are serious calls to physical violence and we’ve alerted law enforcement.”

Conservatives led by President Donald Trump have been critical of social media platforms and Silicon Valley giants including Twitter, Facebook and Google for what they perceive is political bias.

