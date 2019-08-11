A popular YouTube personality who went missing for ten days has been found. Marina Joyce , who has more than 2 million followers for her beauty tips vlogging, had last been seen July 31.A public appeal had been issued for help finding her. Today, London Metropolitan Police said she had been found, but no details beyond that were provided. The 22-year-old YouTuber previously confessed to depression in 2016.

Her boyfriend Brandon Mehmed tweeted, “Everything is being dealt with in a professional manner. Please don’t worry about her as she is safe and well (you have my word for that). Also everyone who thinks I’m acting ‘suspicious’ are only misinformed and don’t know me at allll.”

Mehmed promised in an additional tweet that Joyce would make a video “soon” explaining what happened. He added that he had been in touch with her constantly during her alleged disappearance

Joyce previously alarmed fans when she issued a 2016 video in which she seemed to be whispering, “help me,” and had what appeared to be bruises on her arms. The hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce” then trended worldwide. Joyce took a break from YouTube at that point, then issued a video explaining that she suffered from depression.