Her boyfriend Brandon Mehmed tweeted, “Everything is being dealt with in a professional manner. Please don’t worry about her as she is safe and well (you have my word for that). Also everyone who thinks I’m acting ‘suspicious’ are only misinformed and don’t know me at allll.”
Mehmed promised in an additional tweet that Joyce would make a video “soon” explaining what happened. He added that he had been in touch with her constantly during her alleged disappearance
Joyce previously alarmed fans when she issued a 2016 video in which she seemed to be whispering, “help me,” and had what appeared to be bruises on her arms. The hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce” then trended worldwide. Joyce took a break from YouTube at that point, then issued a video explaining that she suffered from depression.
“I simply don’t want you to believe any of the conspiracy theories because none of them are true,” she said upon her return. “I’m getting better now, which is why I decided to make this video. I feel so grateful for #SaveMarinaJoyce because it did actually save me.”