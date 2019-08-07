Click to Skip Ad
Mischa Barton Signs With Alex Kovacs At Untitled Entertainment

REX/Shutterstock

Actress Mischa Barton has signed with manager Alex Kovacs at Untitled Entertainment.

Barton’s career includes her memorable stint as Marissa Cooper in the Fox series The O.C., and she has joined MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, which is starting production soon on a second season.

Her film resume includes Lawn Dogs, Notting Hill and The Sixth Sense.  In 2012, she returned to the stage, performing in the Irish production of Steel Magnolias. 

Barton continues to be repped by WME Entertainment.

 

 

