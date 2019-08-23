Ming-Na Wen Joins Cast Of ‘The Mandalorian’, Securing Disney Franchise Trifecta

Ming-Na Wen, already a Disney staple as the voice of Mulan in the iconic original animated film and as a star of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has been confirmed as a castmember of The Mandalorian, the upcoming Star Wars universe series for Disney+.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the news Friday during D23 Expo, where later today the first live-action Star Wars universe series will get its moment as part of the streaming service’s presentation to fans at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Ming-Na was one of the honorees for today’s annual Disney Legends honors, which this year also went to Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer and Hans Zimmer.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal along with Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. No word on Ming-Na’s character in the series from duo Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Pascal stars as the bounty hunter and gunfighter and native of Mandalore, known in the Star Wars universe as the home planet of bounty hunter Boba Fett and Jango Fett.

The series bows November 12, the same day the streaming service launches. The Mandalorian is already set for a Season 2.

Ming-Na’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will end after its upcoming seventh season on ABC.